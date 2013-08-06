Visual Artist Carmen Osterlye Uses BenQ Projectors for Avant-Garde Exhibition

Carmen Osterlye's Den of Blossomy with BenQ projectors at the Wassaic Project's Summer Exhibition and Festival
Visual artist and filmmaker Carmen Osterlye has selected BenQ America's W1080ST and MX660P projectors featuring Colorific picture quality for her art installations Den of Blossomy and Techno Tree.
- Both works will be on display August 2-4 as part of the Wassaic Project's Summer Exhibition and Festival, in Wassaic, NY.
- Osterlye, a Brooklyn-based filmmaker and visual artist, explores re-contextualized video in hybrid format. Her work focuses on concepts of motion and perception, expressing infinite possibilities of the moving image. She works predominantly in performance, installation, and print formats, and is a featured artist at this year's Wassaic Project's summer festival.
- Den of Blossomy is a projection-mapped Louis XV style parlor featuring floral video patterns as well as four full-color digital prints. Osterlye used two BenQ W1080ST projectors to bring the installation of the internal space to life. The piece, part of the Wassaic Project's Homeward Found summer exhibition, is housed in Maxon Mills, a seven-story feed mill and grain elevator repurposed by the Wassaic Project as its main exhibition space.
- Techno Tree, Osterlye's second piece, is an audio visual installation that re-imagines an entirely natural entity as a technological one. Using BenQ's MX660P projector, a mapped tree is transformed into a canvas upon which projected digital video signals randomly relay, creating a stimulating symphony of contained color and light, accompanied by an orchestra of tone.
- "In planning the installations, I did a great deal of research to find the most effective tools for my work," said Osterlye. "Other projectors had some of the capabilities I required, but none of them were as full-featured and versatile as the W1080ST and MX660P, which offer superb image quality, a vibrant color palette, and great ease of use. Den of Blossomy, in particular, presented some challenges due to space constraints. For this installation I specifically chose the W1080ST for its superior HD quality and its short-throw capability, which was essential in projecting my images in such close range."
- "Carmen's installations really illustrate the advanced image processing capabilities of our projectors," said associate vice president, Strategy and Business Development, BenQ America, Bob Wudeck. "Providing precise accuracy on the secondary colors used, while maintaining the crisp blacks needed to avoid light shining on the displays' 3D objects is an exceptional challenge beyond many projectors. Our W1080ST and MX660P are up to the task and have brought Carmen's forward-thinking visual displays to life."
- Designed for visual display applications such as art installations, which require prolonged image projection, BenQ's W1080ST and MX660P projectors feature Colorific picture quality to enable more accurate color representation, crisper contrasts, and longer-lasting quality. The result is more than one billion stunning colors, higher contrast ratios, and longer-lasting quality imaging since DLP projectors do not experience light burn or color degradation over extended usage. To facilitate the setup process and bring more ease-of-use to installations, the short-throw W1080ST delivers an image more than 100 inches wide at less than six feet away from the screen — providing flexibility in projector placement, while the MX660P features USB Display for plug-and-play content convenience and Wireless Display to keep cables and wires out of sight.
- For creative freedom, BenQ's W1080ST delivers 3D connectivity from external devices such as Blu-ray players and gaming consoles, and supports formats and standards including NVIDIA 3DTV Play, DLP Link, and dual HDMI. Designed with the DLP DarkChip3, the W1080ST offers full HD1080p picture quality, a 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and built-in 10 Watt stereo speakers for sound convenience. In traditional settings and to safeguard close-range installations, the W1080ST features an "Auto Blank" mode that blocks light output when objects are detected in front of the lens. Especially useful for short-throw scenarios in small spaces, the mode avoids flashing light directly in users' eyes when crossing the projection.
- To ensure high brightness within any ambient lighting setting, the MX660P offers a 3,000 ANSI lumens of brightness and uses XGA native resolution to bring even more picture detail to the screen. The device's lamp life will also perform up to 5000 hours in Eco mode, which lowers the projector's total cost of ownership by reducing lamp replacement and other maintenance costs. To support film installations and other media projects, the MX660P also features closed captioning, which displays subtitles in video content without the need for an external captioning device, as well as multiple connectivity options to simplify projection from external sources.