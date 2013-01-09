Yorktel Appoints Dan Missbrenner for West Coast Operations

- Yorktel has appointed Daniel A. Missbrenner as vice president of commercial sales for the Western Region of the U.S.
- In this capacity, Dan is charged with extending the company's worldwide footprint in western U.S. target markets, and will also oversee operations for the region.
- "For the greater part of the last two decades, Dan has brought a unique combination of technical acumen and sales expertise to his work that consistently exceeded expectations, and contributed to widespread enterprise adoption of unified communications," said Yorktel chief executive officer, Ronald J. Gaboury. "As a critical addition to the executive team, we look forward to the creativity and strategic insight Dan will provide as we look to capitalize on our current momentum and create an expansive new pipeline for our comprehensive portfolio of video solutions."
- Dan Missbrenner comes to Yorktel having established himself among the elite contingency of executives who helped usher in next-generation cloud technology such as unified communications, IP video conferencing and as-a-service integrated multimedia.
- While serving as regional sales director and global account manager for Polycom from 2003 - 2011, Dan helped develop and implement a new, high-touch sales model that set company records for sales and account revenue. In his first year alone, he helped grow Polycom's regional business by 81 percent.
- Also of note, are Dan's prior executive roles with communications leaders and Yorktel partners, 8x8 and VBrick Systems. As vice president of strategic alliances for the latter, Dan helped define the company-wide OEM policy, developed relationships with bellwethers such as Avaya, Microsoft and Vidyo, and played an integral role in VBrick's participation and launch into Avaya's DevConnect program, earning Technology Partner of the Year in 2012.
- "Yorktel achieved continued, substantial growth in 2012 as video communications became increasingly pervasive in both the public and private sectors, and companies sought managed services for their video environments. Considering this progress, we believe our potential for future success to be without ceiling. We are excited to welcome Dan to Yorktel and look forward to the exponential growth his enthusiasm and relentless pursuit of excellence will bring to the western region," added Gaboury.