Whitlock Hires Tom Govan to Oversee West Coast Market

Tom Govan has joined Whitlock as its Western regional director operating from Whitlock’s Northern California office located in Fremont.
- Tom brings a great depth of knowledge to Whitlock, primarily in the unified communications, telecom, and IT industries. He has sales and operational leadership expertise to offer Whitlock and its enterprise customers.
- In the Northern California region, Whitlock is assisting with the design, build, and management of digital media networks, projection systems, unified communications, and telepresence solutions for briefing centers and corporate campuses. Whitlock also delivers priority service plans, onsite or remote support, cloud AV solutions, and assistance with Microsoft Lync integration for desktops and videoconferencing rooms. The company currently has a team of managed services professionals on-site and remotely supporting a contingent of Fortune 500 organizations in the area.
- “Tom has a unique depth of experience in complex technology implementations and adoption strategies for global enterprise companies, and most importantly, he is great leader,” said chief executive officer, Whitlock, Doug Hall. “He understands the value of our team focused culture at Whitlock, as well as our dedication to consistently delivering an excellent customer experience.”
- “Whitlock is filling a great niche here on the West Coast,” Govan said. “This new role will enable me to offer cutting-edge technology services to customers that are in the midst of defining UC strategies and managing the use of video across the enterprise. It’s a great time to be expanding in this market, as proven by Whitlock’s initial success.”