XiteLabs Brings Full Creative, Technical Solutions to Gala Games', New Year's Eve Extravaganzas

The central hub for 'Into the Galaverse' was the Ironwood Ballroom of the Aria Resort & Casino, which spans 38,000 square feet and accommodates almost 4,000 people. The immersive space features a three-screen LED and projection backdrop on stage and eight large-scale, elevated LEDs mounted in the form of an octagon that surrounded the audience.

"Into the Galaverse," where blockchain gaming company Gala Games captured the scope and scale of its ever-expanding ecosystem for fans attending its recent Las Vegas conference and global live stream, featured a wide array of live attractions at the Aria Las Vegas on December 11 and 12, 2021, followed by the official live stream the next day.

Gala Games hired VOLO Events Agency, an experiential marketing agency with offices in Atlanta and Las Vegas, to executive produce the event. VOLO then tasked LA-based design studio and creative production company XiteLabs to deliver end-to-end creative and technical solutions and act as the lead content creator. Part of this assignment included assembling the official BTS (Behind the Scenes) video crew, which documented the pre-production leading up to the show and the event itself. Once everyone was on site to build out and produce the show, Xite created additional content, captured more documentary footage and ran video content for the main sessions using an innovative implementation of Unreal Engine combined with Disguise media servers.

"This was our biggest job of the year," said creative director Greg Russell, who is partnered with Vello Virkhaus at Xite Labs. "It was one of our largest deliverables, and it had one of the tightest turnarounds we've seen on a project: under six weeks from start to finish."

Custom-made Video Content Created for Central Hub

Xite created dynamic video content displayed in the central hub. The event kicked off with a big branded, animated show open in collaboration with Gala Games' creative team, which featured animated characters. "It was one of the most complex and beautiful pieces of animation we've done," says Russell. "The character jumps into the company logo and down a digital rabbit hole where he lands in the Galaverse. Our amazing animation talent built the two-minute piece with Cinema 4D, After Effects and our custom Xite render farm, fully engaging our true end-to-end creative and technical capabilities."

The lineup for each of the central hub's two in-person days included numerous speakers with supplementary videos and graphics from Xite. On the first day the show focused on Gala Games' "The Walking Dead Empire," which featured a standout theatrical show with Xite's 10-minute Unreal animation sequence, all rendered in real-time--the largest implementation of the Unreal nDisplay rendering system to date. Set in the world of the popular AMC television series, the show tied in zombie dancers who performed on stage. On the second day the show introduced Gala Games' COO Sarah "The Bux" Buxton, who appeared in costume wearing a cubical helmet. Sarah had a blast interacting with Xite's animated sci-fi hangar and spaceship backdrop, on-stage lighting and the various onsite performers.

"We employed Unreal Engine for these shows in a way we have never done before--in fact, I don't know if anybody has used it like this before," said creative director Vello Virkhaus. "We ran 'The Walking Dead Empires' and Sarah Buxton live through Unreal using nDisplay, Unreal's virtual production software for live entertainment," which renders Unreal Engine scenes on multiple synchronized display devices.

Xite gained its Unreal Engine expertise from numerous xR projects it has done in 2020/2021. Now that live events are resuming in part, Xite has taken its Unreal know-how and adapted it for live staging, as well as continuing to produce virtual shows.

Pushing the Live Show Envelope With Unreal Software

"I think we pushed ourselves to the forefront of where you can go with Unreal," Virkhaus said. "We wouldn't have been able to provide live show experiences in this timeframe without Unreal. If we tried to pre-render the show, as we did with other elements, it would have been nearly impossible. It would have been much more difficult to achieve at this level on this timeframe."

Beyond the central hub, "Into the Galaverse" encompassed four additional themed environments adjacent to the ballroom: the "Echoes of Empire" sci-fi strategy game set, "Spider Tanks" live esports gaming, "Dungeons and Dragons" and "Town Star," which featured a stage for live music performances and a saloon bar. For "Echoes of Empire" Xite created custom visuals: costumed character actors brought the game to life on the circular spaceship set while interacting with an intimate live audience. The windows of the spaceship set looked out into the great beyond--a world of rendered CG Space-battle animations, programmed and played by Xite. Xite also created the broadcast graphics for "Spider Tanks," which announced players and winners of the live gameplay.

The events of each day were followed by a mini music fest featuring major headlining talent who took over the Galaverse octagon and Aria's world-renowned nightclub, Jewel. Performers included Maroon 5, Kings of Leon, Billy Idol, Stone Temple Pilots, Alice Cooper and Steve Aoki. Virkhaus provided live visuals for hip-hop legend Snoop Dog, electronic legend BT and fast-rising dance music stars Bass Jackers.

Additionally, Xite brought a nine-person editorial team to Las Vegas to perform content edits as needed, finish cutting the official "Galacon: Into the Galaverse" celebration video, and edit recaps, highlights and interviews from the two in-person days, which officially aired during Monday's live stream. "All of our edit technology was on site, and the eight editors and supervisor worked as fast as they could to get the live stream out the door the day after the Las Vegas event ended," said Virkhaus.

All of this was made possible by Executive Producer Charles Marto of VOLO Events, who pulled together the best teams in the live events and broadcast industries in record time.

XiteLabs Welcomes 2022 with Topical Countdown Show

Upon returning from Las Vegas, XiteLabs capped off a busy year. For NYE 2022 created a one-of-a-kind countdown show for Los Angeles' historic Grand Park. Playing on the themes of hope, bravery and boldness XiteLabs built on these ideas to develop a show that dynamically incorporated the four elements--earth, fire, water and air--to metaphorically represent the interconnectedness of all humanity

The countdown show powerfully portrays images of California's majestic sunsets, its breathtaking natural environments and awe-inspiring coastline along with an array of images showcasing the diversity of its people. The animation consisted of a three-minute countdown to 2022 plus teaser animations accenting the architecture of City Hall. Using a disguise media server the visuals team mapped City Hall, programmed the content and made the project come to life using large projectors mounted on trusses and the ground to illuminate the entire building. Xite's countdown show featured original music by renowned video game composer Gerard Marino with guitar work from Xite co-founder Greg Russell.