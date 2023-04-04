Sony Electronics Introduces New Generation Spatial Reality Display

Sony Electronics (opens in new tab) is adding a new model to its Spatial Reality Display portfolio with the addition of the ELF-SR2. At 27 inches, the larger 4K option provides highly realistic, three-dimensional content without the use of special glasses or VR headsets. Highlights of the new offering include an upgraded high-speed vision sensor, image quality enhancing technologies and installation flexibility. Additionally, the ELF-SR2 enables more robust functionality through its support of applications and development. It is optimized for industrial design, surgical planning, architecture, engineering, construction, signage, retail, software/application development, game developers and entertainment applications.

“Our original Spatial Reality Display continues to captivate customers by bringing 3D content to life with an astonishing authenticity and sophistication that demands to be experienced hands-on,” said Rich Ventura, vice president of professional display solutions, Sony Electronics. “While our users love the technology, we keep hearing the same question from professionals; ‘does this display come in a larger size?’ As we expand into more B2B verticals and environments, I’m happy to say that in addition to a bigger screen, we’ve added some powerful and commonly requested features to enhance content production. These include a wider color gamut, a newly developed engine, more advanced high-speed sensors and rich support for applications and their development—all for an extremely competitive price.”

[Ask the Experts: Sony and 17 Other AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders On Displays] (opens in new tab)

Immersive Spatial Imagery

The display’s visual fidelity is amplified by its immersive depth of field and detailed resolution, in addition to its larger size. New generation high-speed vision sensors enable high-speed processing, as well as low latency for reduced motion blur and crosstalk. 10-bit processing supports a wide color gamut that covers Adobe RGB at approximately 100% for accurate color reproduction. The super resolution engine provides upscaling from 2K to 4K. Additionally, the new model offers color moire correction to better address fine details, patterns and lines.

(Image credit: Sony)

The ELF-SR2's enhanced facial tracking and recognition senses a viewer’s eyes to provide a natural and comfortable visual experience, while the wide viewing angle enables consistency and accuracy from numerous vantage points.

Versatile Software Development Environment

The ELF-SR2 promotes application compatibility, as well as efficient and streamlined development through software development kits (SDKs). With support for leading SDKs including Unity and, Unreal Engine, it also allows for development with Open GL, DirectX11/12 and Open XR (coming later this year). The Spatial Reality Display enables simplified VR and AR digital content creation.

A new Spatial Reality Display App Select website will also be available, where users can easily find applications compatible with the display, as well as relevant case studies and information. In addition, Sony will offer an intuitive Spatial Reality Display Player app, which supports various 3D file formats to easily show 3D projects on the display.

[Welcome to the AV Renaissance] (opens in new tab)

User Friendly

The easy-to-use ELF-SR2 Spatial Reality Display’s updated sensors and high-speed hardware processing provide accommodation for a wider variety of PCs to support different use cases and needs. With a detachable stand, the portable display can be installed in multiple different environments and configurations. It also accommodates the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) mounting standard for further flexibility and compatibility.