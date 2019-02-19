Mersive Debuts Solstice 4.0, Next-Gen Hardware Platform

The What: Mersive Technologies has announced a new hardware platform and version 4.0 of its Solstice software. Solstice 4.0 combined with Gen3 Pod hardware extends Mersive’s platform-based approach to meeting space collaboration by adding new capabilities which will eliminate the cost and complexity of multiple niche solutions. These capabilities transform how meeting rooms are designed and used by reducing the cost and complexity of traditional systems into a single platform.

The What Else: The newest version of the Solstice Pod introduces ShareSwitch, which together with an HDMI input, offers simultaneous sharing and control of both wireless and wired content sharing. The Gen3 Pod also includes dual HDMI output (single 4K or dual 1080p displays), and Power over Ethernet plus (PoE+). The new Pod leverages version 4.0 software to increase connectivity, playback, and sharing performance by over 80 percent, allowing for an even more seamless user experience.

Solstice 4.0 also includes added end-user capabilities such as Solstice Ink, which enables collaborative highlight and markup displayed content from anywhere in the room by simply pointing and drawing with a smartphone. At the same time, international language support is expanded to 16 different languages.

“Because we’re a software company that focuses on innovative software on commodity platforms, we’re able to leverage Moore’s Law for our customers by porting to the latest chipsets that are driven by mass-market improvements,” said Mersive Founder and CTO, Christopher Jaynes, Ph.D. “It's also an opportunity to extend the Solstice platform to support more room types, use cases, and user preferences in a single solution. With HDMI input, for example, you can drop the two-input video switcher, and hardwired sources become part of the collaborative Solstice experience.”

“Mersive continues to put its customers at the center of our product roadmap initiatives by listening carefully to their requirements and responding accordingly,” Robert Balgley, CEO of Mersive, said. “It is our software-based approach that allows us to continue offering transformative improvements in capability and performance while keeping cost to the absolute minimum.”

Mersive’s Solstice platform provides the following benefits:

Simultaneous HDMI input with ShareSwitch capability allows hardwired content sources to add a collaborative content stream directly into a Solstice session with other wireless sources.

Dual HDMI output that can be configured to mirror or extend. In extended mode, users can post content across two displays to support more posts in view. Control across both displays remains an intuitive drag and drop interface from any connected client.

4K Ultra HD (single display only) provides clarity when sharing high-resolution sources to the display.

Power over Ethernet plus (PoE+) removes the need for an external power adaptor and wall plug.

Powerful quad-core processor with the latest video decoders supports a large number of simultaneous videos being shared.

Stereo mini audio output supports external audio systems in the room.

The Bottom Line: All of Solstice’s features are supported on the new platform, including digital signage capabilities, in-room calendar, and schedule integration, interactive control of content from any device, and much more.