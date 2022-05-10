ISE 2022: The Jupiter Pana 34, a Tech-Forward Desktop Productivity Tool, Debuts

Jupiter, a market leader and pioneers of the ultra-wide 21:9 5K large LCD displays, will debut its newest immersive display, the Pana 34 at the ISE Show in Barcelona on May 10-13. Pana 34 is Jupiter’s third in the Pana series that includes the 105-inch and 81-inch featuring the revolutionary 21:9 aspect ratio. Pana 34 is a dynamic desktop productivity tool with built-in features that make work and interactions seamless regardless of the platform. ISE attendees are invited to Jupiter’s stand #3E250 for a peek at this innovative desktop solution.

“We’re making screen time more productive and reimagining the way people experience and interact with content with the 21:9 aspect ratio," said Sidney Rittenberg, CEO of Jupiter. "In a time where visual interactions and content collaboration are key, Pana 34 enhances desktop productivity and meetings with rich features, a more natural viewing experience that is panoramic, ergonomic, accessible, and truly immersive. This includes a 124-degree ultra-wide field of view swing/tilt 4K camera, 8-microphone array, 24-watt speaker system, a bezel-less OGM mutual capacitive touch display, and a flex-stand that swings and lowers to a faceup drafting mode for its 4,069 levels of pressure sensitivity pen.

"On top of everything, Pana 34 delivers true gaming specs at 165Hz refresh rate and 1millisecond response time. I’m proud of the fact that this product packaging is made with Forest Stewardship Council certified and 100% recycled paperboard and printed with soy ink, containing all recyclable materials in the box. Jupiter is committed to protecting our planet and we embrace sustainability measures.”

The Pana 34 offers modern functionality for desktop collaboration and connectivity for corporate offices, mission critical applications, as well as Virtual Film Production where directors prefer a 21:9 format to review film playback after shoots. Engineers and designers will especially love the flexible bezel-less display experience. With 65-watt USB-C power delivery, HDMI, and DP ports, it is one of the most complete desktop display solutions on the market.