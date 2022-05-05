ISE 2022: SDVoE Alliance Introduces Spanish-Language Translation for SDVoE Academy

The SDVoE Alliance, a nonprofit consortium of technology providers collaborating to standardize the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in Professional AV environments, announced Spanish-language translation for SDVoE Design Partner certification. The SDVoE Alliance’s addition of Spanish-language translation is aimed to provide more accessibility for Spanish end users interested in obtaining certification through the SDVoE Academy.

SDVoE Academy is a free, self-paced online course offering two professional certification programs, SDVoE Design Partners and SDVoE Developers. The latest translation for SDVoE Academy aims to provide Spanish-language professionals with a resource to learn the necessary skills to take advantage of the latest AV signal management technology. Whether designing, integrating, installing, selling or managing professional AV systems, participants can access free lessons and case studies to expand their knowledge in professional AV. Since its inception in 2018, SDVoE Academy has attracted more than 6,000 students and offered more than 120 different courses in video technology, network basics and system design. Participants can obtain AVIXA Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) Renewal Unit (RU) by participating in the SDVoE Academy.

“The SDVoE Alliance is focused on providing global AV professionals with resources to accelerate their careers,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “The addition of Spanish-language translation is an opportunity for the SDVoE Alliance to meet the growing needs of the AV industry’s Spanish-speaking professionals. We look forward to introducing the Spanish-language translation during ISE 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.”

The SDVoE Academy is home to SDVoE LIVE!, the professional AV industry’s only edutainment program. The interactive 30-minute shows are a unique combination of education and fun, featuring interviews with the industry's key thought leaders.