ISE 2022: Renkus-Heinz PCX Series Redefines Column Loudspeaker Category

To bring The Sound Solution to more partners, across more installations, in more locations, loudspeaker manufacturer Renkus-Heinz now incorporates its UniBeam steerable technology in passive columns with the launch of the PCX Series. The U.S.-based loudspeaker manufacturer unveiled the new PCX Series at ISE 2022 in Barcelona (Booth 7M750).

The PCX Series expands on the broad Renkus-Heinz product range in the column array loudspeaker segment, complementing the company’s already strong offerings in the architectural audio space—where optimal intelligibility and minimum aesthetic impact are the driving concerns. Building upon the proven success of its flagship ICONYX self-powered steerable loudspeakers, the PCX Series provides AV contractors, consultants, and sound system engineers an additional solution in the shape of a unique passive loudspeaker.

[How Renkus-Heinz Speakers Solve Acoustic Challenges at a Zurich Church]

(Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

“The PCX Series brings the precise coverage, high intelligibility, and demonstrated sound quality of our flagship ICONYX loudspeakers to passive column arrays,” said Ralph Heinz, CTO at Renkus-Heinz. “Adding passive columns to our portfolio opens up new installation opportunities for our partners and introduces The Sound Solution of Renkus-Heinz to a broader spectrum of applications where intelligible sound matters most.”

Renkus-Heinz’s Passive UniBeam technology addresses each transducer with a specially designed passive filter network to generate an asymmetrical vertical dispersion pattern, shaping the coverage downwards, and delivering consistent front-to-back coverage with minimal side lobe artifacts. The PCX Series utilizes state of the art neodymium 3-inch full- range drivers ensuring a sleek and ultra-discrete appearance.

[Renkus-Heinz Power Audio Upgrade at Atlético Football Home Stadium]

The PCX will be available in three different sizes upon launch: PCX4, PCX8, and PCX16. The combination of the included wall mount bracket (optional pan and tilt bracket) and Passive Unibeam will enable flush mounting in most applications. This results in the lowest possible architectural intrusion without compromising audio coverage.

(Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

All models in the PCX Series are weather resistant (IP64) as standard; salt spray and UV resistant, as well as subject to rigorous high/low operational temperature and humidity testing—making PCX Series ideal for both indoor and outdoor environments. Each model includes a gland/conduit knock-out input cover for added security and enhanced weatherization, and a high-quality, low-insertion loss transformers with an easily accessible tap switch for 70V/100V constant voltage operation in larger, distributed audio systems.

Specification is aided by compatibility with EASE Focus 3 software, allowing system design and verification with predictable results within the familiar environs of an industry standard software wizard.