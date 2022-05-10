ISE 2022: d&b Showcases All-New XSL System, 5D Amplifier, and More

German audio technology and solutions company d&b audiotechnik is showcasing a full range of installation-specific technology and design solutions at ISE 2022 stand #7S350.

Attendees will be able to experience first-hand the all-new 5D installation amplifier; d&b’s EN 54 compliant solutions, and the newest and smallest sibling of the market defining SL-Series, the XSL system. Additionally, the d&b Soundscape, an immersive audio technology, will be available for hands-on demonstrations and listening experiences.

Away from the hustle and bustle of the trade show floor, at the renowned live music venue and concert hall L'Auditori de Cornellà, d&b will showcase Soundscape and the new XSL System. In this setting, those in attendance will get a close-up introduction to Soundscape and experience first-hand the application of a d&b Acoustic Shell with a live demonstration from a string quartet.

“We are thrilled to be back at ISE and to provide so many different ways for guests to experience d&b’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative technologies,” commented Amnon Harman, CEO d&b Group. “ISE represents our industry’s leading edge and is an excellent opportunity for us to meet our customers and showcase the forward-thinking solutions that they are looking for.”

5D Amplifier

5D Amplifier (Image credit: d&b)

The 5D is a four channel DSP amplifier featuring integrated audio networking and flexible output power sharing—all within an ultra-compact design. This newest addition to the d&b family addresses a broad range of small to mid-scale installation projects, ensuring more people around the world can experience the dynamic performance, unrivaled innovation and scalability of d&b’s technology solutions.

Soundscape

d&b Soundscape is a scalable, high-resolution platform for the creation of immersive experiences that bring new dimensions to creativity in sound and performance. Its En-Scene software enables object-based mixing while its En-Space software is a premium, plug-and-play acoustic emulation system based on the sophisticated acoustic signatures of some of the world's leading performance venues.

Soundscape is powered by the DS100 signal engine, capable of 64x64 signal matrix processing and with integrated system configuration capabilities. Since its launch, d&b have set about to continuously develop Soundscape with new features including but not limited to, En-Snap cue automation software, En-Scene Sound object routing, En-Space for delay lines and most recently En-Scene simulation tool which marked a radical development in the way spatialized sound is modelled. The aural environments created by d&b Soundscape are audio solutions delivering benefit to all involved‒to the sound designer, to the engineer, to the artist, and to the audience.

EN 54

d&b will be showcasing its newly certified EN 54 compliant products. EN 54 is a series of European standards for fire detection and fire alarm systems as well as voice alarm systems.

XSL System

(Image credit: d&b)

The new XSL System encompasses all the comprehensive features of its SL bloodline, from outstanding broadband directivity control and extended low frequency performance, to comprehensive rigging, cabling, and transportation.

The XSL System comprises installation specific and mobile touring variants. XSLi for permanent installations, is ideally suited to venues with a high dependency on the clarity of spoken word, together with the need for high-power, full-spectrum performance. The XSL mobile version addresses the needs of the broadest range of touring applications. Both XSL and XSLi can be deployed as a stand-alone, self-contained package, or as a delay or fill system to accompany its GSL and KSL siblings.

XSL’s extra small dimensions bring the SL-Series feature set—the two-way active design, high SPL and impressive cardioid low frequency performance—to a huge range of installations and events. As one would expect, the XSL fits seamlessly into the valued d&b workflow.