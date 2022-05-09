DAS Audio to Introduces LARA Line Array at ISE 2022 and the NAMM Show

DAS Audio's new powered cardioid line array system is already a reality. Presented last March for the first time to a gathering of FOH engineers, sound technicians, distributors, and American customers, the first impressions were very positive. The system will be on display at both ISE (Barcelona) and the NAMM Show (Los Angeles).

DAS Audio's LARA system reflects the brand's firm commitment to technology. In addition, DAS Audio has also presented ALMA, the new system control and monitoring software created by sound engineers for sound engineers.

“It's a product that's going to be on a lot of technical riders," said Yamil Martínez, Luis Fonsi´s FOH. "It's going to mark a significant change for DAS.”

Coinciding with its 50th anniversary, the Spanish company presents a wide range of technological solutions, not only for live events but also for commercial installations. "Our intention is that these new tools mark a paradigm shift for the brand," said Javier Navarro, head of engineering and CEO at DAS Audio. "Celebrating 50 years of history might be a coincidence, but it is certainly charged with symbolism. We strongly believe in the work done over the years and in the team behind it".

“I am very impressed with the system; I really like it," said Amable Frómeta, FOH for Juan Luis Guerra. "Coverage is excellent, it is very homogeneous. I was very impressed by the quality of the vocals; it is an extremely coherent system. A great job with the cardioid, the truth is that it disappears just below the system, it is not even necessary to go behind it.”

LARA is a powered, cardioid, four-way line array system with a symmetrical design. LARA offers 146 dB linear MAX SPL and wide dynamic range, making it an ideal system for large events. The cardioid design provides a remarkable attenuation at the back, behind the system, of 15dB in the 63 Hz - 200 Hz range. Not only does it help the artists on stage, but also reduces the noise pollution generated by any live event.

Power efficiency is yet another highlight of the LARA systems. The Powersoft S.p.A. class D amplifiers integrate a switch-mode power supply with power factor correction (PFC), ensuring maximum performance and efficiency regardless of the mains voltage. Each set provides a total of 6000Wrms of power, divided into eight channels, to feed the two 12-inch and the two compression drivers, the two front-facing 8-inch, and the two rear-facing 8-inch.

All LARA components have been custom designed and manufactured to maximize system efficiency. The system incorporates two 12-inch bass loudspeakers with 4-inch voice coils, plus two 8-inch speakers in cardioid configuration. To cover the mid-frequency range, two 8-inch speakers with 2.-inch voice coils are used. The high frequency section consists of two DAS M-78N compression drivers with 3-inch voice coils and a waveguide with a horizontal coverage of 100 degrees.

“The coverage is impressive, on all frequencies, but what I liked the most is that the TOPs are also cardioid. I'm looking forward to experiencing this system live," said Oscar Marín, FOH for Rubén Blades.

On top of what can be expected from DAS Audio and from a line array of this category, the brand have also included some very outstanding features, which constitute a major improvement for the sound engineer including control and monitoring for each frequency section; self-positioning and arrangement of the systems in an array; EQ for groups or single speakers; integration of the DASaim optimization tool (FIR); creation of online and offline projects; and much more.

The three-point rigging system is another great feature used in both LARA and LARA SUB, allowing to fly arrays of up to 24 LARA units and 16 LARA SUB units. The FSSTM (Fast Set Splay) system allows the angles to be adjusted in 1-degree steps, from 0-7 degrees from the ground-stack position, reducing assembly time significantly.

During the final stage of the system and software development process, DAS Audio conducted a beta-tester program to ensure usability of the new tools and maximize performance. "This program has allowed us to evaluate the system in real and very demanding situations, the response of the system and feedback from the engineers could not have been better."

The systems have already been chosen for tours and festivals throughout Spain. It made its official debut at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne (Germany) on April 30, and will be used on May 14 at the Estopa concert in Barcelona and Izal in A Coruna, as part of their Spanish tour.