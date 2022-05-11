AtlasIED Atmosphere, IPX Family, and More—Here's What to See at ISE 2022

AtlasIED, a global leader in mass communications solutions, is spotlighting several of its products and solutions at ISE 2022, stand #7Q750.

Atmosphere: Award-winning digital audio system

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

Launched successfully in 2020, Atmosphere is designed and engineered to be dramatically easier to configure, install, and operate than traditional digital audio systems. The system offers the modularity, scalability, versatility, and quality performance required to support the audio needs of a wide range of commercial applications, including restaurants, bars, hotels, school campuses, houses of worship, and retail establishments.

Atmosphere integrates a host of technologies–touchless control, automation, and artificial intelligence–to provide a simple and convenient way to manage audio. All of the components interoperate seamlessly, minimizing training time and installation, configuration, and programming headaches for AV integrators. For end users, Atmosphere’s ease of use reduces the learning curve and increases customer and employee satisfaction and engagement.

“AtlasIED actively listens to our partners in the AV community and Atmosphere is the result of those valuable conversations, offering a comprehensive product platform that provides unprecedented benefits to both integrators and end users in Europe and the United Kingdom,” said Dean Standing, international sales manager, AtlasIED. “We developed Atmosphere to streamline and simplify the process for integrators to provide their customers with a high-performance, intuitive, and design-friendly digital audio system without the typical installation and configuration challenges.”

IPX: IP endpoints for educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and more

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

A comprehensive, integration-friendly solution for mass communication, AtlasIED's IPX Family integrates with all VoIP systems as an SIP device, enhancing a facility’s existing communications platform with the addition of IP-enabled speakers and visual displays. Using a facility's existing IT infrastructure, IPX offers a convenient and cost-saving way to quickly and reliably dispatch audible and visual emergency notifications, and provide routine communications and paging—even in noisy environments.

IPX endpoints are equipped with Talk To Me Interoperability to ensure that all units work within the facility's existing communications network and VoIP system. Working in concert with AtlasIED’s GLOBALCOM.IP platform, users can program IPX endpoints to broadcast both general and emergency notifications across an entire facility or to specific zones. IPX endpoints offer native integration with Singlewire’s InformaCast software to deliver audible and visual alerts to both on-premise and mobile devices.

Certified Loudspeakers on display

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

Recognizing the need for high-quality solutions that meet critical mass communications and life safety standards across Europe, AtlasIED is showcasing a full array of EN 54-24-approved loudspeaker solutions. Newly certified additions in its ALA column line array, SM all-weather surface-mount, FS horn and FAP in-ceiling lines will all be readily available to integrators through the company’s Belgium warehouse.

AtlasIED’s EN 54-certified loudspeakers have also been tested and approved for the United Kingdom’s equivalent certification for use in life safety and voice evacuation systems, ensuring compliance with the strictest local standards, testing methods, and performance criteria for use in both outdoor and indoor environments throughout the region.

All EN 54-24-certified loudspeakers function seamlessly with AtlasIED’s award-winning Atmosphere digital audio platform, which is now approved for sale and use in Europe and the United Kingdom. Atmosphere harnesses the life-saving technology found in all of the brand’s EN 54-24-compliant offerings into a platform that is simple and intuitive to configure, install, and operate.

5400 Series of Critical EN 54-16 Compliant Voice Evacuation Systems

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

AtlasIED designed and engineered the 5400 Series from the ground up to answer the rigorous demands for mass notification and emergency communications initiated by EN 54-16 standards for life safety signaling and paging systems. The 5400 Series not only offers key voice evacuation and emergency response features, but also provides solutions for day-to-day communications and paging needs.

“Having a mass communication system in place that is easy to use without compromising the rigorous demands for a comprehensive, robust, proven communications technology that meets European EN 54-16 standards is of paramount importance to our European customers,” said Standing. “The 5400 Series is specifically designed to meet that need and facilitate these critical mass communication applications in a way that will support these requirements now and in the future.”

The core of the 5400 Series is the 5400ACS, an integrated announcement controller that effectively manages systems of emergency communication stations, digital zone manager amplifier units and other network peripherals, including up to 50 digital microphone stations.

Featuring built-in message server capability, the 5400ACS is capable of recording two channels of delayed messages while providing two channels of message playback. Users may schedule messages for playback, as well as initiate announcements by contact closures, from a microphone paging station, the 5400ACS front panel, or by a network command from higher level management software such as AtlasIED Director.