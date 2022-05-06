Analog Way to Unveil Presentation Switchers at ISE 2022—Here's What to Know

At ISE 2022, Analog Way will introduce its new powerful multiscreen and multi-layer 4K60 presentation switchers and videowall processors. The Alta 4K line comprises two products, Zenith 100 and Zenith 200, designed for medium to large-scale live events and permanent LED video wall installations requiring the highest reliability and performance. The new products will be showcased at Analog Way’s booth 3Q400 along with the company's other products lines of presentations systems and media servers.

The Alta 4K presentation switchers combine rugged design, class-leading video processing and image quality, HDR support, ultra-low latency, versatile 4K connectivity, livestreaming capabilities, and unmatched ease of use. They are based on an extremely robust and stable FPGA-based hardware platform and meet the needs of the most challenging applications including live corporate meetings, hybrid events, worship productions, or large-scale 24/7 LED video wall installations.

The Alta 4K switchers offer up to sixteen inputs with versatile 4K connectivity (HDMI 2.0; DP 1.2; 12G-SDI), up to six independent 4K60 outputs and come standard with a dedicated Multiviewer output to easily control all connected sources as well as Program & Preview screens. The video outputs of the Alta 4K series can be freely configured as single screens, edge-blended widescreens or scaled auxiliary outputs, and each screen can be composed of a live background with native resolution and up to eight live layers.

The Alta 4K series is based on the class-leading Analog Way's fifth generation scaling engine, featuring ultra-low latency 4K60 10-bit 4:4:4 image processing, uncompromising video quality, HDCP 2.2 compatibility, advanced color correction with custom external 3D LUTs, real-time SDR/HDR conversion and mixing as well as high frame rate processing at up to 144 Hz.

The Alta 4K series also offers advanced real-time video processing capabilities that will help even the most demanding customers achieve exceptional presentations: true seamless switching on all layers, advanced borders, elegant transitions, alpha channel support, Luma and Chroma keying, custom output formats, and areas of interest (AOI). In addition, audio can also be easily de-embedded from the video sources, and re-embedded on the physical video outputs to be sent to a display or recording device. An option is also available to add support for Dante audio networking (32 channels). The Alta 4K series offers RTMP-based livestreaming, allowing to stream any input or output to an online web service or directly send the content to renowned recording or custom livestreaming software.

The Alta 4K series features an elegant HTML5-based user interface designed to allow for the best ease of setup and to ensure flawless control of multi-screen presentations. The Alta 4K products can also be operated by a comprehensive range of control solutions from compact presets shot boxes to the powerful event controller RC400T. For easy integration into a fixed installation, the Alta 4K series offers TCP/IP control, ready-to-use AMX and Crestron drivers, and the unique VideoCompositor solution, which allows for easy incorporation of Alta 4K video composition into a Crestron touchscreen application. Finally, an offline simulator allows the user to discover all the Alta 4K features, test programming commands, or create a configuration without having an actual device on hand.

The Alta 4K series complements Analog Way’s range of presentation systems and is positioned between the Midra 4K series, designed for small/medium-sized projects, and the LivePremier 4K/8K systems designed for high-end staging and massive LED videowall installations.