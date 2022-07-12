17 All-in-One and Interactive Collaboration Boards

A couple of years ago, collaboration boards were a bit of a hard sell. But today, the hybrid workplace and classroom have made them highly sought after. And make no mistake, these are not your father's digital whiteboards. A new breed of collaboration boards has matured and are easy to use, feature-rich, and easy to install.

From interactive collaboration boards that include a system on a chip (SoC) and multiple touchpoints to all-in-ones that have an integrated camera, microphones, and speakers, as well as many more features, here are 17 that will fit just about any environment imaginable.

(Image credit: BenQ)

The BenQBoard Flexible Collaboration Hub system bundles BenQ's 65-inch antimicrobial RE6501 UHD smartboard, free collaboration and management software, HD DVY21 video camera, sturdy TTY22 mobile stand, an Intel computer compatible with Microsoft Office and videoconferencing, three-year warranty, and shipping for less than $4,000.

It is a flexible, comprehensive collaboration system that includes a 65-inch 20-point touch smartboard, easy-to-use software, camera, pens, movable stand, OPS computer, warranty, and even shipping. It features an antimicrobial touchscreen and has the flexibility to run Android and Microsoft Windows OS. Its intuitive ecosystem enables users to collaborate with favorite tools like Teams, Zoom, and Webex.

The displays boast a certified germ-resistant touchscreen, blue light filters that lower and protect eyes from harmful short-wave light, and flicker-free technology that eliminates screen flicker. These features benefit users by helping to mitigate the spread of germs found on surfaces and prevent the risk and damage caused by the increasing amount of time spent in front of a screen.

BenQ's EZ Write software features easy-to-use cloud-based tools that allow users to share notes, ideas, and content from anywhere. Plus, users can drive up participation and engagement with the display's built-in license-free wireless collaboration and presentation system, InstaShare. The wireless screen-mirroring software allows up to four participants to share the screen at one time, sharing from their notebook, Chromebook, or mobile device. InstaShare also features touchback, allowing users to control and interact with content on the screen directly from the interactive display or a personal device.

BenQBoards also enable a seamless, intuitive, and personalized experience for even the least tech-savvy user. For example, the display's Tap n' Teach feature allows instructors to start lessons faster with instant access to all the necessary materials and settings. They scan their personal QR code from the front of any display to access all their cloud-based teaching content, apps, and screen personalization in seconds. This feature seamlessly integrates with Windows Active Directory and with BenQ's central management software so that IT managers can sync user accounts with their Active Directory infrastructure to enable user access to cloud content.

The DVY21 video camera offers full HD video with an 88-degree-wide field of view. Users enjoy clear audio and video output every time with an intuitive lens and omnidirectional microphones that capture sound from up to 16 feet.

(Image credit: Clear Touch)

Clear Touch’s 8086MAX is an interactive panel with magnetic blackboard extensions. Instruct on the largest stage with a 4K Ultra HD integrated display. This device comes packed with powerful features such as an integrated software suite and an enhanced 2.1 audio integrated soundbar. Educators can toggle between experiences and activate an 86-inch interactive panel with blackboard wings or make the whole display a blackboard surface with the ability to write anywhere with liquid chalk. The sheer size of the MAX offers and invites new possibilities. The display screen no longer has to act as the only primary canvas for notes and instructions. The magnetic blackboard extensions invite users to annotate and add notes across the board while annotating on the screen and engaging the students with lesson plans.

The 8086MAX is brought to life from its fully loaded software suite. These intuitive softwares have no licensing fees or unnecessary hassle, giving educators a diverse toolkit that they can rely on. Clear Touch software functions allow users to access and monitor their panel remotely, customize and design lesson plans, screen share up to nine devices, and much more. These applications and software packages are completely optimized to the MAX experience. The liquid chalk and responsive touch technology give the MAX an edge.

Combined with Clear Touch software, the possibilities are endless for lesson customization and format. The specs behind the panel are of the highest quality, ensuring that the user experience is entirely optimized for a lecture hall, workspace, or classroom. It is a powerful piece of technology that is entirely engineered towards building an efficient and collaborative workspace setting.

(Image credit: DTEN)

DTEN ONboard provides an interactive solution to welcome, inform, and engage returning employees. DTEN ONboard was purpose-built for the new normal of work, serving as digital signage, as a workplace reservation system, and as an interactive collaboration hub.

DTEN ONboard features a 4K 55-inch display with 10-point capacitive touch screen. It is natively optimized for Zoom Rooms Kiosk Mode and Zoom Rooms Advanced Whiteboard—but works with all other major platforms as well. DTEN ONboard is available as an Android-based or Windows-based (enterprise) device. It is simple to set-up, convenient to manage, and intuitive to use.

DTEN ONboard makes it easy to display multimedia information from a website and other dynamic video feeds. All content is enabled by Zoom Rooms DIgital Signage.

Hybrid workers may only be in the office a few days each week. Using Zoom's Workspace Reservation features, DTEN ONboard will display an interactive map of available workstations and meeting rooms. With just a few simple taps, the employee can book their workstation—a completely streamlined and user-friendly experience.

DTEN ONboard supports Zoom Advanced Whiteboard which features include a pinch-and-zoom canvas, built-in visualization tools, and easy sharing during and after meetings. The addition of DTEN ONboard immediately adds full interactive collaboration to legacy video conference hardware without minimizing video frames on the existing display.

IT professionals especially like DTEN Onboard because it takes just minutes to install and configure. Plus, it is also simple to manage via Orbit Service, DTEN’s comprehensive and scalable customer success and support network.

(Image credit: Avocor)

Google Meet Series One by Avocor enabling a work-from-anywhere culture, while fostering collaboration equity. In 2021 Avocor partnered with Google Workspace to design two all-in-one video conferencing and digital whiteboarding devices: Google Meet Series One Desk 27 and Board 65, meeting the practical needs of a fully hybrid workforce at home, at the desktop and in the board room.

Beautifully designed to be atheistically pleasing as well as practical, Google Meet Series One was recently recognized with a double win at in the internationally acclaimed Red Dot design competition. Google Meet Series One Desk 27 received a Red Dot for design excellence and Board 65 was awarded with a ‘Best of the Best’ Red Dot.

The Series One Desk 27 all-in-one touchscreen, desk monitor, laptop docking station, and digital whiteboard integrates Google Workspace's popular Jamboard app. The integrated soundbar/mic array ensure crystal-clear video and audio with TrueVoice, Google Workspace’s multi-channel noise cancellation technology. Ideal for personal workstations in privacy spaces, phonebooths, hot-desks and homes, Series One Desk 27 offers all the key features users need to see, hear, and contribute to meetings as if they were together in the same room.

The Series One Board 65 is a 65-inch interactive touch display that can be wall-mounted, or placed on an optional purpose-built stand, and is ADA-compliant. Board 65 also features TrueVoice for crystal clear sound and Jamboard integration. It includes an onboard digital PTZ camera that provides a wide field-of-view to perfectly auto-frame participants using Google Workspace’s continuous framing technology, and support for voice-activated controls with “Hey Google.” Just like Desk 27, a simple tap using a finger or the included stylus on the on-screen calendar, can instantly start Google Meet.

(Image credit: Jupiter)

Jupiter’s Pana line of ultra-wide 21:9 5K large format LCD displays create an immersive experience, and 21:9 means more pixels, to the tune of 5120 by 2160, or 5K. That equates to 33 percent more screen space than 4K. With a bezel-less metal mesh capacitive touch display, Pana 81 supports 20 simultaneous touch points and is a gorgeous industrial design statement, a panoramic 5K beauty.

Jupiter currently offers three models of its Pana displays, 105-inch, 81-inch, and 34-inch diagonal screen sizes. 105-inch and 81-inch models come in interactive touch or display-only varieties, capable to support either landscape or portrait modes. The screens hold a whopping 5120 by 2160 (5K) pixels refreshed at 60Hz with local dimming.

Pana 34 has a flex-stand that supports drafting mode, 4K camera with 124° ultra- wide field of view and Microsoft Hello Face Authentication, at the same time delivers ±160° of swing and ±60° of tilt. It has an 8-microphone array and a 24w speaker system. It also delivers gaming specs with 1ms response time and 165Hz refresh rate. With a bezel-less OGM touch all-glass display and a 4,096 Pen pressure sensitivity, Pana 34 is the world’s most complete desktop display.

Connections include DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C with 60w power delivery and USB-A, 3.5mm line out, S/PDIF optical, 100M Ethernet and RS232. The displays are Energy Star certified and RoHS compliant.

(Image credit: LG)

LG CreateBoard is designed to improve modern education through support for flexible learning environments. Available in 65-, 75- and 86-inch models, the interactive display helps ensure students can see teacher’s presentations, and supports virtually all learning management systems, cloud drives and online conferencing platforms to facilitate in-person or hybrid/remote learning.

LG CreateBoard displays feature IPS display panels for wide viewing angles, and 4K Ultra HD resolution for presenting detailed content at a large scale. LG CreateBoard’s 20-point multi-touch surface makes it easy to collaborate on-screen. At the same time, the ultra-thin (1 millimeter) gap between the IPS screen and anti-glare, tempered glass screen ensures highly precise touch and on-screen writing experiences. Each LG CreateBoard interactive display is available with two stylus pens in differing colors and tip sizes, allowing users to draw or write simultaneously.

With embedded with the Android operating system and an optional OPS slot for conveniently adding a computer module, the displays are designed to support virtually any application, content management system, learning platform or online conferencing solution that a school uses to engage students in-class and remotely. The OPS system is easy to install and reduces the need for cables and trunking, saving purchase and service costs.

Each LG CreateBoard interactive display is WiFi-enabled for easy connectivity out of the box. When teachers and students join the same network, these displays enhance collaboration thanks to built-in ScreenShare Pro and Air Class software. ScreenShare Pro allows educators to show up to six screens at once, including from any mobile device that supports wireless mirroring.

Two built-in front-facing speakers deliver audio content, while embedded Bluetooth allows users to connect wireless peripherals such as external speakers, keyboards, mice and more. Additional connections include three HDMI ports, one RS-232C port, audio in/out, RJ-45 LAN ports and six USB 2.0/3.0 ports. For enhanced security, the LG CreateBoard features USB Block Mode to prevent copying data to unauthorized devices.

Every LG CreateBoard display is backed by a three-year limited warranty, with extended five-year coverage through the LG Honors program.

(Image credit: Optoma)

Optoma Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs), available in 65-, 75-, and 86-inch formats feature a bright, fingerprint-resistant panel with a slim bezel, anti-glare glass, a 178-degree-wide viewing angle, and cTUVus Eye Comfort Certification for Low Blue Light and Flicker Free operation, allowing audiences to comfortably view content from every seat in the room. With up to 20-point multi-touch capabilities and fast response times, as well as a built-in whiteboard with a floating toolbar and annotation tools to work with any video input, the 5-Series IFPs bring collaborative thinking and idea-sharing to life.

Compatible with all major platforms, software, and peripheral hardware, Optoma’s 5-Series IFPs are designed to facilitate education in hybrid or distance learning environments. With connectivity to popular USB webcams and Google ChromeBox, the Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels are engineered to be easy to deploy, intuitive to use, and an affordable solution to the modern challenges facing educators and schools.

Optoma’s 5-Series IFPs offer wireless content sharing with the TapCast app, and the integrated AirShare feature inspires audience engagement through immediate results analysis from quizzes, polls, and surveys. The integrated Joan meeting widget and app simplifies meeting room scheduling to increase efficiency and time management, allowing users to sync with popular calendars such as iCal and Google to quickly find and book meeting rooms.

Optoma Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panel features: Native 4K UHD panel with 4000:1 contrast in DC (Dynamic Contrast) mode; Built-in Android system and compatible with popular operating systems, including Windows, Mac and Chrome; Precise dual-tip and dual-color pens instantly trigger the Team Share app once removed from the penholder, producing a quick experience that mimics a real whiteboard; Optoma’s Team Share app strengthens collaboration and efficiency through features such as a floating whiteboard, quick-access toolbar, and built-in templates; Live screen recording across all inputs enable saving of meetings, lessons, or notes for later viewing or sharing, without additional hardware; TapCast app enables simultaneous image, document, and screen sharing from up to four devices

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic’s SQE1 and CQE1 Series of interactive 4K displays feature InGlass and Infrared, support up to 20 simultaneous touch points for collaborative working, 4K Ultra HD resolution, a natural writing experience and split screen options (4 or 9). The premium InGlass models are well suited for use in bright light environments, such as meeting rooms, and offer 3mm protective glass with anti-glare chemical surface treatment, precise pen writing, and differentiation between finger, pen and fist eraser use.

The SQE1-IG and SQE1-IR are built for 24/7 operation in modern meeting rooms and conference areas. They deliver 500 nits brightness for clear viewing in large indoor spaces. For improved collaboration, the SQE1-IR, with its Intel SDM slot, can be used for Panasonic’s new Wireless Presentation System, PressIT. When a completely cable-less 4K solution is preferred, the SDM Slot can also be used to fully integrate WolfVision’s Cynap Pure BYOD wireless presentation solution.

The CQE1-IR delivers an excellent viewing experience from any position in the room with 4K resolution and 400 nits brightness. Built for everyday use, it features a 16-hour continuous operation capability and is equipped with a variety of connectivity options to make it versatile for a wide range of needs.

(Image credit: Planar)

Planar’s HB Series Huddle Board line of large-format LCD displays are optimized for quick and efficient collaboration and features responsive touch performance to recognize up to 20 simultaneous touch points from multiple users and an included stylus for even greater precision.

The Planar HB Series is available in 75- and 86-inch sizes featuring 4K resolution and 350-nit brightness. The series is compatible with industry-leading collaboration solutions, supports third-party devices, and includes an integrated Android operating system complete with whiteboard software to create a one-stop collaboration solution for users.

Wireless connectivity supports both in-room and remote collaboration and the display’s 20-point projected capacitive touch helps enable effective interactive experiences for users. Planar HB Series’ sensor is directly integrated into the LCD panel, reducing weight and thickness compared to traditional glass overlay construction.

With the HB Series, files can be imported to allow users to quickly annotate over maps, web page screen shots, reports, and more. For added flexibility, all Planar HB Series displays come standard with expansion slots that support Intel’s Open Pluggable Specification (OPS), making them compatible with a variety of OPS devices. Also, the series’ compatibility with unified communication platforms allows users to add a webcam, audio system, and microphone of their choosing to sync with colleagues across the globe as if they are in the very same room.

With embedded tools tailored to in-room and remote unified communication, Planar HB Series is well suited for conference rooms, study group spaces, design centers, and executive home offices in today’s timely work from home climate.

(Image credit: PPDS)

PPDS Philips C-Line range is made for corporate collaboration, and delivers advanced business enhancing features.

Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect up to 64 devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or the Interact dongle to connect guest speakers and remote access students logged in using an external network.

Interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content—making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

The displays are optimized for native Android apps and come ready for web apps to be installed as well. Automatic updates ensure apps run smoothly with the latest features and security patches. The C-Line 8051C can be combined with the included Windows OPS PC for a true all-in-one solution.

Take control of content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be streamed back to your laptop for easy printing or file sharing.

Built-in video conferencing makes video calls with single or multiple people quick, reliable and easy. Simply connect a compatible camera and use the included software, or connect via third party apps such as Skype, Zoom and others to make your calls.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s innovative interactive whiteboard, the Flip Pro (model name: WMB), makes working together easier than ever. The latest iteration of the award-winning Flip is a transformative solution that provides enhanced usability and specialized features—allowing students, teachers, and colleagues alike to seamlessly collaborate unlike ever before.

Available in 75- and 85-inch clear UHD models, the Flip Pro comes with a dynamic display that brings immersive touch technology. The touch latency is the industry’s fastest and is coupled with a multi touch feature that allows simultaneous connectivity for up to 20 people at a time. The Flip Pro provides a real-world writing experience with pen and brush mode, quick tool and palette for precision writing.

The newly added intuitive control panel, brightness control sensors and four front and rear facing speakers give users increased flexibility and a greater capability to increase overall audience productivity. Seamless video communication and SmartView+ capability ensures that connectivity occurs no matter the video caller’s location. With the ability to have up to 50 devices simultaneously linked to the display wirelessly while enabling multiple-view on up to four screens, the Flip Pro is meeting ever-changing needs in a hybrid world.

The display’s shatterproof film ensures the display is durable and stays intact while remaining a centralized source of information. The Samsung Flip Pro is equipped with a seven-button front control panel consisting of the most used features including: the home screen, freeze frame, black screen, note on, volume and power. With the front control panel, users can access seven features immediately by just clicking a button, maximizing user convenience. Additionally, the menu bar is now accessible in the middle or left/right side of the display to provide a more intuitive user experience.

The Samsung Flip Pro features a versatile selection of connectivity options, including USB, HDMI, DP and screen sharing. The newly added built-in OPS (Open Pluggable Specification) slot ensures the Samsung Flip Pro is accessible from a variety of devices and allows integrators to join preferred third-party digital solutions and information systems. Delivering comparability like never before, the added USB Type C connectivity provides integrated video control and power (65W charging).

(Image credit: Sharp/NEC)

The Sharp/NEC 65-inch CB651Q-2 allows for an all-in-one collaborative experience. The contemporary design has a built in system on a chip (SoC) preloaded with Mosaic whiteboarding and wireless presenting software. With a wide range of the latest connectivity interfaces including HDMI 2.0 x3 USB2.0 x2, and VGA inputs, these displays offer the future-proofing necessary for the investment. These displays also include expandability options such as the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS). The CB651Q boasts a 350 cd/m² brightness along with a new anti-glare surface that allows for efficient readability.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony's BZ40H series of 4K HDR displays have become even more versatile through a technology collaboration with interactive specialist TSItouch, adding infrared (IR) multi-touch technology to the 55-, 65- and 75-inch models of Sony's BRAVIA professional displays.

TSItouch Pulse Type IR technology can detect virtually any input—including a finger, gloved finger, stylus or pen—and enables true multi-touch for up to 10 simultaneous touch points. The TSItouch Pulse Type IR solution, compatible with numerous operating systems, blends ease of installation and operation with super-high precision and functionality.

This enhanced, feature-rich 4K touch screen series is designed with anti-glare properties, a cold-rolled steel chassis, tempered glass and a powder coated finish that provides additional protection. These new features complement the current flexibility, connectivity, ease of use and superior picture quality of BZ40H 4K HDR professional displays. The slim, energy-efficient models offer increased picture performance and brightness, a powerful processor and both 2.4/5 GHz WAP support. The TAA and ADA compliant displays feature Pro mode, which allows for quick and easy customization to suit different environments, while One-Step Setting optimizes display settings for specific uses and applications. The BRAVIA models also contain a programmable system on a chip (SoC) platform and Android operating system that enables digital signage to run off the display without a separate media player, saving capital costs, speeding installations and minimizing maintenance.

(Image credit: TouchView)

TouchView ULTRA series panels are available in sizes from 55- to 98-inches. All feature 4K resolution and up to 20 points of touch. The startup screen features three simple but powerful choices: White boarding, Applications, Files. An onscreen minimized user guide can help guide even the most tentative end user.

The ULTRA series features an Android operating system and an optional slot-in Windows PC. This PC can be configured to meet the memory and storage needs of the customer. The Intel standard OPS (Open Pluggable System) configuration allows end users the flexibility to use TouchView PC’s or to source them from another vendor.

All software included on the panel such as white boarding, screen sharing, lesson creation and presentation, and mobile device management, features a perpetual license. Our goal is to provide a durable, effective, easy to use solution, not to lock a district into a software solution.

TouchView Interactive panels come with a Qwizdom OKTOPUS license. This provides teachers with over 70 interactive teaching tools and sample lessons aligned to state standards. This software is capable of opening and playing all popular file formats include those from SMART Notebook.

Our focus on ease-of-use extends to management by the district’s Technology Department. TouchView Interactive ULTRA series panels come with a perpetual license for our Enterprise level Mobile Device Management featuring our own Google and Apple certified servers.

TouchView ULTRA series panels include security features such as malware, trojan, and ransomware scans. Our Smart Firewall monitors inbound and outbound traffic using predefined security rules.

The ULTRA series MDM feature provides for remote trouble shooting, geofencing, distribution of apps and policies, and messaging including live audio and video messages. This remote management solution is controlled by an easy-to-use cloud-based administrator portal. With the ability to manage Android, Apple, and Windows devices, this is an economic scalable solution.

TouchView Interactive panels are available in standard ULTRA series, a LITE version with the Android operating system removed, and a Trade Agreement Act compliant PRO version.

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

The ViewSonic ViewBoard IFP7552 is the latest generation of ViewBoard interactive flat panel displays. The IFP7552 features advanced audio capabilities and a user-centric design to enhance classroom and meeting room experiences.

The ViewBoard IFP7552 features native 4K Ultra HD resolution for amazing picture quality to deliver vivid images, and a powerful 45W multimedia sound bar integrates the speaker and microphones. The integrated beamforming mic array with noise cancellation perfectly captures speech from up to eight feet away.

The front-facing design of the speaker allows for easy access to a variety of connectivity options, including USB-C, HDMI and USB touch ports. The USB-C connector also provides up to 60W of power delivery for convenient charging of external peripheral devices and accessories. The super accurate touchscreen and palm recognition technology ensures a highly intuitive digital whiteboard experience.

A 33-point touch panel allows multiple users to simultaneously write or draw on the surface using styluses or fingers, or both at the same time. Palm recognition technology minimizes errant touches from palms, wrists, sleeves, etc., so active users can write and annotate freely.

This ViewBoard works on an Android 9.0 operating system and is compatible with Windows, Mac, Chrome and Linux, and offers full-touch input functionality for external devices that are connected to the IFP7552.

With built-in myViewBoard software, the IFP7552 allows users to access legacy files from the cloud, while IT teams can easily manage files from a secure cloud network. The ViewBoard IFP7552 comes with myViewBoard Manager, which is a software solution that allows IT teams to remotely monitor devices, manage apps and push out broadcasts, as well as manage and maintain displays across organizations from a single control panel.

Other built-in software includes ViewBoard Cast, so mobile devices can stream content onto the display. Multiple users can annotate content on their devices in real time, then stream and share it onto the IFP7552. myViewBoard digital whiteboarding software combines enterprise-level security with cloud-based portability and annotations tools so teams can connect and collaborate.

(Image credit: Yealink)

Yealink’s MeetingBoard collaboration space solution is an all-in-one design that fits all meeting rooms. Powered by Yealink-Genic Premium Audio Processing and Enhanced AI Video Tracking, it delivers an immersive meeting experience. Together with native Microsoft Teams App, MeetingBoard gives you the ultimate fluent digital paper writing experience. People can join the online meeting and do the brainstorming, project planning, problem solving or any other collaboration activities on the cloud whiteboarding service from anywhere at any time. More flexibility as it is designed with extended Optical PTZ camera, wireless microphones, 2nd touchscreen, windows OPS, upgradable Android OPS module as well as wireless USB-BYOD mode. Just one device but comes with many possibilities to unleash the productivity for work.

MeetingBoard with native Teams experience is equipped with Android 10. A 65-inch LED touch screen and the Teams-tailored operation interface bring a rich 4K visual presentation and easy menu navigation. There are a four-level input smart digital ink recognition feature supported on the touch—writing with pen tip, navigating with fingers, erasing with pen tail and the palm rejection. Multi-inking simultaneously is also supported for multi people collaboration on one board to create and express themselves freely. Most importantly, the Microsoft Teams whiteboarding is a cloud application that could allow everyone to join and collaborate at any place. The collaborative diagram, productive templates and the other crucial components are empowering attendees to gather their innovative ideas efficiently.

The built in 4K camera is paired with an image sensor that is professional in terms of sharpness, color rendition and noise handling to provide a FHD video conferencing experience. Not to mention the classic real time Auto Framing and Speaker Tracking, there are more AI based camera tracking features like Picture in Picture, Presenter Tracking, People Feed and the others would be supported on MeetingBoard to draw attendees into an immersive conference environment.

Built-in 16 MEMS beamforming microphone arrays make MeetingBoard have a strong ability of noise proof and reverberation suppression. The new gen beamforming algorithm, together with enhanced AI technology of processing on acoustic echo cancellation and the reverberation suppression, brings high-quality 8m full-duplex call and realizes more precise voice pickup. In addition, 4+2 stereo microphones provide spatial stereo video, as if all participants are sitting across the table from each other.

Corporate could be easy to build a complete intelligent meeting space by pairing MeetingBoard with Yealink Room Panel, Room Sensor, and Touch Console. Not only that, but it also realized just one tap to achieve seamless switching Windows/Android platforms or BYOD mode, this brings immeasurable usage possibilities to MeetingBoard. To extend to a medium or large meeting space, MeetingBoard can also breezes through to cover by connecting with detachable optical PTZ camera, wireless expansion microphones and cascading dual-touch display.

(Image credit: Zoom)

The all-new Zoom Whiteboard is a modern digital canvas that provides a unified solution for collaboration and creation within the Zoom platform. Users can interact with the Zoom Whiteboard from a Zoom Meeting, on their mobile device, or in person on a Zoom Rooms for Touch appliance creating more visually engaging and efficient collaboration.

Zoom Whiteboard is designed to facilitate asynchronous and real-time collaboration, serving as a virtual space for teams to capture ideas and work together with freedom and flexibility. Users have the ability to share their canvases with anyone who has an existing Zoom account as viewers or collaborators. Additionally, users can effortlessly collaborate across Zoom’s ecosystem of devices – web browser, tablet, desktop, or Zoom Rooms for Touch.

With Zoom Whiteboard, you can brainstorm and collaborate on a persistent, infinite, digital canvas within or outside of a Zoom Meeting. In-person and remote teams can ideate from Zoom-enabled devices, providing teams with the intuitive features you need to collaborate. Zoom Rooms users also have access to a dedicated Companion Whiteboard, the first purpose-built interactive touch display for advanced whiteboarding.

Zoom is raising the bar on collaboration with Zoom Whiteboard, to make the virtual experience even better than in-person. Zoom and Oculus are working together to offer a more immersive product experience, using virtual reality (VR).

Meta’s Horizon Workrooms is a new VR app that lets people come together in the same VR room for meetings, regardless of physical distance. This integration will bring Zoom Meetings and Zoom Whiteboard into the VR space using Oculus headsets to enable users to visualize their entire canvas without the need for a large screen.